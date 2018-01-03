Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE AFT) opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $18.08.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/apollo-senior-floating-rate-fund-inc-aft-declares-monthly-dividend-of-0-09.html.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek current income and preservation of capital. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade and investments with similar characteristics.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.