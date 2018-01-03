Apollo Endosurgery Inc (APEN) Major Shareholder Stonepine Capital, L.P. Acquires 5,163 Shares

Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) major shareholder Stonepine Capital, L.P. acquired 5,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $28,706.28. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,560,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,235,345.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stonepine Capital, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Stonepine Capital, L.P. acquired 22,845 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $130,444.95.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Stonepine Capital, L.P. acquired 5,287 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $26,435.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Stonepine Capital, L.P. acquired 45,434 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $204,453.00.

On Friday, December 22nd, Stonepine Capital, L.P. acquired 185,157 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $898,011.45.

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery Inc (APEN) traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.82. 66,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,200. Apollo Endosurgery Inc has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The firm has a market cap of $100.63, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,288,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,567,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,067,000. Institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, formerly Lpath, Inc, is a medical device company. The Company is focused on less invasive therapies for the treatment of obesity, as well as other gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s device-based therapies are an alternative to invasive surgical procedures. The Company offers products in over 80 countries.

