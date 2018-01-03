Anthera Pharmaceuticals (ANTH) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANTH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get Anthera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ ANTH) opened at $1.79 on Friday. Anthera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.72.

Anthera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.32. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.85) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Anthera Pharmaceuticals will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Anthera Pharmaceuticals stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANTH) by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.68% of Anthera Pharmaceuticals worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/anthera-pharmaceuticals-anth-raised-to-sell-at-valuengine.html.

About Anthera Pharmaceuticals

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Anthera) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat serious diseases associated with inflammation, including enzyme replacement therapies and autoimmune diseases. The Company has two Phase III product candidates, liprotamase also known as Sollpura and blisibimod.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Anthera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.