Anthera Pharmaceuticals (ANTH) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANTH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Sunday morning.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.
Shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ ANTH) opened at $1.79 on Friday. Anthera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.72.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Anthera Pharmaceuticals stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANTH) by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.68% of Anthera Pharmaceuticals worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
About Anthera Pharmaceuticals
Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Anthera) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat serious diseases associated with inflammation, including enzyme replacement therapies and autoimmune diseases. The Company has two Phase III product candidates, liprotamase also known as Sollpura and blisibimod.
