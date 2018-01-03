Andra AP fonden Has $10.62 Million Stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 76.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 605,834 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,026,000 after purchasing an additional 261,685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 11.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 100,194 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 29.7% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE ORCL) opened at $46.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195,720.38, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $38.30 and a 1 year high of $53.14.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 25.48%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $4,759,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,517,640.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $183,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,043.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,250 shares of company stock worth $5,306,238. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. BidaskClub upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, September 11th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.26.

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

