Andeavor (ANDV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ANDV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andeavor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Andeavor in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Andeavor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Andeavor in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Andeavor from $121.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.68.

Shares of Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) opened at $114.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17,836.73, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.55. Andeavor has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $116.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other news, Director Paul L. Foster sold 51,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $5,693,915.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,436,847 shares in the company, valued at $158,829,067.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul L. Foster sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.33, for a total transaction of $4,874,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,447,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,814,933.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 131,210 shares of company stock worth $14,356,533 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Andeavor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Andeavor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Andeavor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new position in Andeavor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Robecosam AG acquired a new position in Andeavor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Andeavor Company Profile

Andeavor, formerly Tesoro Corporation, is an independent petroleum refining, logistics and marketing company. he Company operates through three segments. The Refining operating segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into transportation fuels, such as gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, jet fuel and diesel fuel, as well as other products, including heavy fuel oils, liquefied petroleum gas and petroleum coke for sale in bulk markets to a range of customers within its markets.

