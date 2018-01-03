Analyzing Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) and Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MRNS) and Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) are both small-cap pharmaceuticals – nec companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Marinus Pharmaceuticals and Theravance Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals N/A -67.76% -55.65% Theravance Biopharma -1,604.87% -99.43% -47.10%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and Theravance Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Theravance Biopharma 1 0 5 0 2.67

Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 72.62%. Theravance Biopharma has a consensus price target of $42.67, indicating a potential upside of 52.00%. Given Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Marinus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Theravance Biopharma.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marinus Pharmaceuticals and Theravance Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$28.64 million ($0.93) -9.03 Theravance Biopharma $48.65 million 31.21 -$190.66 million ($5.17) -5.43

Marinus Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Theravance Biopharma. Marinus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Theravance Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.8% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Theravance Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Theravance Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Theravance Biopharma has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marinus Pharmaceuticals beats Theravance Biopharma on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical-stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is a modulator being developed in various dose forms, including intravenous, oral capsule and oral liquid, intended to provide more treatment options to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. Ganaxolone acts on the GABAA receptor, a target in the brain known for both anti seizure and anti anxiety effects through positive allosteric modulation. The Company is developing ganaxolone for multiple epilepsy and other neuropsychiatric indications, including adjunctive, or add-on, therapy for the treatment of drug-resistant focal onset seizures; status epilepticus; Fragile X Syndrome, and PCDH19 pediatric epilepsy.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in creating medicines for patients suffering from serious illness. The Company operates in the segment of discovery (research), development and commercialization of human therapeutics. The Company’s pipeline of internally discovered product candidates includes medicines to address the unmet needs of patients being treated for serious conditions primarily in the acute care setting. Its commercial product VIBATIV (telavancin) is a once-daily dual-mechanism antibiotic approved in the United States and Europe for certain difficult-to-treat infections. Its Revefenacin (TD-4208) is a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) being developed as a nebulized treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its neprilysin (NEP) inhibitor program is designed to develop selective NEP inhibitors for the treatment of a range of cardiovascular and renal diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.