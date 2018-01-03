Analysts Expect KLX Inc (KLXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $456.80 Million

Equities research analysts predict that KLX Inc (NASDAQ:KLXI) will report sales of $456.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KLX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $457.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $456.00 million. KLX reported sales of $382.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that KLX will report full year sales of $456.80 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.94 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow KLX.

KLX (NASDAQ:KLXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.26 million. KLX had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

KLXI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of KLX to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of KLX in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of KLX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of KLX in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of KLX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Shares of KLX (NASDAQ KLXI) traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $69.39. 459,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,300. The firm has a market cap of $3,490.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.32. KLX has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 6.91.

In other news, Director Theodore L. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,867.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Heather Floyd sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $123,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,471. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of KLX by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,242,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,119,000 after buying an additional 566,921 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLX by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,566,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,347,000 after buying an additional 214,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of KLX by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,108,000 after buying an additional 132,982 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of KLX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,997,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KLX by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 745,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after buying an additional 126,690 shares in the last quarter.

KLX Inc (KLX) is the distributor and service provider of aerospace fasteners and consumables. The Company offers ranges of aerospace hardware and consumables and inventory management services across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Aerospace Solutions Group (ASG) and Energy Services Group (ESG).

