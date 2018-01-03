Analysts Expect Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fossil Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.55. Fossil Group posted earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fossil Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fossil Group.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The accessories brand company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.87 million. Fossil Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOSL. Zacks Investment Research raised Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Fossil Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price objective on Fossil Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Fossil Group from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey bought 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $684,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Martin Frey bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $55,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the second quarter valued at $120,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 167.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,441 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the third quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fossil Group (FOSL) traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,932,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,200. Fossil Group has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/analysts-expect-fossil-group-inc-fosl-will-post-earnings-of-0-40-per-share.html.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc is a design, marketing and distribution company that specializes in consumer fashion accessories. The Company’s segments include Americas, Europe and Asia. Each segment includes sales to wholesale and distributor customers, and sales through the Company-owned retail stores and e-commerce activities based on the location of the selling entity.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fossil Group (FOSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.