Analysts Expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) to Announce $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.96. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $136,867.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Angela K. Freeman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $104,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,903 shares of company stock worth $1,854,925. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 288.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 25,620 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 695,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 49.9% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 311,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,726,000 after purchasing an additional 103,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,734,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) opened at $89.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12,446.31, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $63.41 and a one year high of $90.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.93%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a provider of transportation services and logistics solutions through a network of offices operating in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and South America. The Company’s segments include North American Surface Transportation (NAST), Global Forwarding, Robinson Fresh, and All Other and Corporate.

