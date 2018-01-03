Amtech Systems (ASYS) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.12

Media headlines about Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Amtech Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 43.8443132666898 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.61. 213,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,050. Amtech Systems has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $153.94, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASYS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Amtech Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Amtech Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amtech Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

In other Amtech Systems news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Van Der Wansem sold 50,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $660,632.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 330,199 shares in the company, valued at $4,305,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,292 shares of company stock worth $1,857,068. Company insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of capital equipment, including thermal processing, silicon wafer handling automation and related consumables used in fabricating solar cells, Light Emitting Diode (LED) and semiconductor devices. The Company operates through three business segments: solar, semiconductor and polishing.

