Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Position in Relx PLC (RELX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Relx by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 812,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,801,000 after acquiring an additional 28,465 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Relx by 9.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 808,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,065,000 after acquiring an additional 70,370 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Relx by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Relx by 12.6% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 702,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,696,000 after acquiring an additional 78,468 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Relx during the third quarter worth $13,014,000. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Relx PLC (NYSE RELX) opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. Relx PLC has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

RELX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC is a holding company, which holds interests in RELX Group plc. RELX Group is a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. The Company operates in four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal, and Exhibitions.

