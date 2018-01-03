Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $3.77 Million Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.62% of Meridian Bioscience worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIVO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 29.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 3.9% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 2.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $238,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $605.00, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Meridian Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on VIVO. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Meridian Bioscience has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc is a life science company engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and distribution of diagnostic test kits for gastrointestinal, viral, respiratory and parasitic infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels, and the manufacture and distribution of bulk antigens, antibodies, polymerase chain reaction (PCR)/quantitative PCR (qPCR) reagents, nucleotides, competent cells and bioresearch reagents used by researchers and other diagnostic manufacturers.

