America's Car-Mart (CRMT) Given a $50.00 Price Target by Stephens Analysts

America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) has been assigned a $50.00 target price by analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRMT. Zacks Investment Research cut America's Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised America's Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Group raised their price target on America's Car-Mart from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut America's Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. America's Car-Mart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ CRMT) traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.35. The stock had a trading volume of 54,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,950. The stock has a market cap of $319.25, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.95. America's Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $49.40.

America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. America's Car-Mart had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. America's Car-Mart’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that America's Car-Mart will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

America's Car-Mart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 16th that permits the company to repurchase 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Robert Cameron Smith sold 2,600 shares of America's Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $125,944.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of America's Car-Mart by 1.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in America's Car-Mart by 0.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in America's Car-Mart by 8.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in America's Car-Mart by 23.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in America's Car-Mart by 5.0% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 49,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America's Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc is an automotive retailer focused on the integrated auto sales and finance segment of the used car market. The Company conducts its operations through its two operating subsidiaries, America’s Car Mart, Inc (Car-Mart of Arkansas) and Colonial Auto Finance, Inc (Colonial) (Collectively, Car-Mart of Arkansas and Colonial are referred to as Car-Mart).

