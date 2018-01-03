Altria Group Inc (MO) Shares Sold by Whalerock Point Partners LLC

Whalerock Point Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 557.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Vetr lowered shares of Altria Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.89 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Altria Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.66.

Shares of Altria Group Inc ( NYSE MO ) opened at $70.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $77.79. The stock has a market cap of $134,990.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 60.37% and a return on equity of 49.43%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

