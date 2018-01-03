Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AMOT. TheStreet upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ AMOT ) traded up $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.87. The company had a trading volume of 35,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $312.80, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.94. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $35.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 4,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 13,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc designs, manufactures and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems used in a range of industries. The Company serves various markets, including vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, electronics and industrial. It focuses on motion control applications.

