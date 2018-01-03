AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.03. 1,104,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,135. AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $624.63, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.18.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund, formerly AGIC Convertible & Income Fund, is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

