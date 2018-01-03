News articles about Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alico earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 47.2475779166485 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALCO shares. BidaskClub lowered Alico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered Alico from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Get Alico alerts:

Shares of Alico (NASDAQ ALCO) traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 4.16. Alico has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $243.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 1.34.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/alico-alco-getting-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-report-finds.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Alico’s payout ratio is currently -21.05%.

About Alico

Alico, Inc is an agribusiness and natural resources management company. The Company’s segments include Orange Co, Conservation and Environmental Resources and, Other Operations. Its principal lines of business are citrus groves, cattle ranching and conservation. The Orange Co segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating and/or managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing and hauling of citrus.

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.