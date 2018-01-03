Alico (ALCO) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alico earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 47.2475779166485 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.
Several research analysts have weighed in on ALCO shares. BidaskClub lowered Alico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered Alico from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.
Shares of Alico (NASDAQ ALCO) traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 4.16. Alico has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $243.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 1.34.
About Alico
Alico, Inc is an agribusiness and natural resources management company. The Company’s segments include Orange Co, Conservation and Environmental Resources and, Other Operations. Its principal lines of business are citrus groves, cattle ranching and conservation. The Orange Co segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating and/or managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing and hauling of citrus.
