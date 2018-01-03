Alaska Communications Systems Group (ALSK) Earning Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) have trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alaska Communications Systems Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.41 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 44.7493817149957 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ ALSK) traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 230,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $137.94, a P/E ratio of -85.67 and a beta of -0.19. Alaska Communications Systems Group has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $2.91.

In other Alaska Communications Systems Group news, CEO Anand Vadapalli sold 10,000 shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $27,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,678.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $149,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc is a fiber broadband and managed information technology (IT) services provider. The Company is focused primarily on business and wholesale customers in and out of Alaska. The Company also provides telecommunication services to consumers across Alaska. The Company’s facilities-based communications network extends across Alaska and connects to the contiguous states through its undersea fiber optic cable systems and its usage rights on an undersea system.

