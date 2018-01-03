Air Liquide SA (AIQUY) Expected to Earn FY2017 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Air Liquide SA (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group boosted their FY2017 earnings estimates for Air Liquide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Air Liquide’s FY2018 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AIQUY. Goldman Sachs Group raised Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Air Liquide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Air Liquide ( OTCMKTS:AIQUY ) opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. Air Liquide has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Air Liquide by 16.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,159,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,947,000 after purchasing an additional 163,542 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Air Liquide by 52.9% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Air Liquide by 71.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 17,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Air Liquide

L’Air Liquide SA (Air Liquide) is a France-based company engaged in providing gases, technologies and services for industry and health with a presence in over 80 countries. The Company’s segments include Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services activity is organized into four geographic regions: Europe, Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

