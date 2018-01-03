Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. is a waste management company. It offers waste collection, transfer, recycling and disposal services for residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company serves primarily in United States. Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. is based in Ponte Vedra, FL. “

Get Advanced Disposal Services alerts:

ADSW has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Advanced Disposal Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Advanced Disposal Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Advanced Disposal Services in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Advanced Disposal Services from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Disposal Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Shares of Advanced Disposal Services ( NYSE ADSW ) traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.45. The stock had a trading volume of 464,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,600. Advanced Disposal Services has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $25.71. The stock has a market cap of $2,118.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.75, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Advanced Disposal Services had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $392.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Advanced Disposal Services will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Disposal Services news, major shareholder Highstar Capital Lp sold 19,998,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $435,368,302.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven R. Carn sold 18,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $459,183.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,513.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,035,876 shares of company stock valued at $436,258,111. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,048,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,582 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,700,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,117 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,894,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,067,000 after purchasing an additional 951,589 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 1,567.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 714,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,231,000 after purchasing an additional 671,261 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,298,000 after purchasing an additional 552,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/advanced-disposal-services-adsw-lowered-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc is an integrated provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling and disposal services operating primarily in secondary markets or under exclusive arrangements. The Company’s segments include South, East, Midwest and Corporate. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had its presence in 16 states across the Midwest, South and East regions of the United States, as well as in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, served approximately 2.7 million residential customers and over 200,000 commercial and industrial (C&I) customers through its network of 90 collection operations, 72 transfer stations, 21 owned or operated recycling facilities and 39 owned or operated active landfills.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Disposal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Disposal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.