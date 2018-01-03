Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst PLC (LON:ASCI) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst (ASCI) opened at GBX 294.91 ($3.94) on Wednesday. Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst has a 52 week low of GBX 198.50 ($2.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 300 ($4.01). The stock has a market capitalization of $80.36 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.99.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/aberdeen-smaller-coms-high-incm-trst-plc-asci-to-go-ex-dividend-on-january-4th.html.

Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst Company Profile

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC, formerly Aberdeen Smaller Companies High Income Trust PLC, is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Trust’s objective is to provide a high and growing dividend and capital growth from a portfolio invested principally in the ordinary shares of smaller United Kingdom companies and the United Kingdom fixed income securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Smaller Coms High Incm Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.