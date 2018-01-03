ABB (ABBN) Given a CHF 24 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 24 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ABBN. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 31 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group set a CHF 21 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 29 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 30 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 25.54.

Shares of ABB (VTX:ABBN) traded up CHF 0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching CHF 26.43. 5,270,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,480,000. ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.58 and a 1 year high of CHF 26.54. The company has a market cap of $57,130.00 and a P/E ratio of 25.91.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

