A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) CEO Lee Chen Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) CEO Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $193,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lee Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get A10 Networks alerts:

On Saturday, December 29th, Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $193,500.00.

On Thursday, December 21st, Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $195,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $194,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $191,500.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $202,750.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $201,750.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $182,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $182,250.00.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $184,500.00.

On Monday, October 23rd, Lee Chen sold 25,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $188,250.00.

A10 Networks Inc (NYSE ATEN) opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.20, a P/E ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.14. A10 Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $9.94.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.46 million. A10 Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. A10 Networks’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A10 Networks declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised A10 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised A10 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. A10 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) CEO Lee Chen Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/a10-networks-inc-aten-ceo-lee-chen-sells-25000-shares-of-stock.html.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc is a provider of software and hardware solutions. The Company’s solutions enable its customers to secure and optimize the performance of their data center and cloud applications, and secure their users, applications and infrastructure from Internet, Web and network threats at scale.

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.