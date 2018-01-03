$3.09 Billion in Sales Expected for EOG Resources Inc (EOG) This Quarter

Analysts expect EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) to post $3.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.33 billion. EOG Resources reported sales of $2.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.81 billion to $11.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.64 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $10.26 billion to $14.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EOG Resources.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 8,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $935,446.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,524,805.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Trice sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $332,108.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,576,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,726 shares of company stock worth $1,489,381 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,839,695 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,787,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,179,515 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,727,570,000 after buying an additional 1,058,276 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,461,968 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,580,657,000 after buying an additional 1,568,085 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,001,255 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $724,272,000 after purchasing an additional 638,183 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,914,602 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $625,910,000 after purchasing an additional 511,099 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) opened at $109.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63,200.00, a PE ratio of 10,930.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.98. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $109.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1675 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,700.00%.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/03/3-09-billion-in-sales-expected-for-eog-resources-inc-eog-this-quarter.html.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China, Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas. Its operations are all crude oil and natural gas exploration and production related.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EOG Resources (EOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.