2,388 Shares in UniFirst Corp (UNF) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 5.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 909,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $137,733,000 after buying an additional 48,162 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 42.3% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 2,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 38.4% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 12.9% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 10,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 6.3% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.15, for a total value of $178,239.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,456.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $205,491.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,341.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of UniFirst from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.00.

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) opened at $167.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3,343.35, a P/E ratio of 48.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.74. UniFirst Corp has a one year low of $124.85 and a one year high of $171.80.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.15 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 7.53%. UniFirst’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. analysts predict that UniFirst Corp will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation is a provider of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States. The Company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, aprons and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

