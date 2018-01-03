$2.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) will post sales of $2.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.53 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group also posted sales of $2.55 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year sales of $2.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.60 billion to $10.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.31 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $11.27 billion to $11.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners set a $61.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE JEC) traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.87. 1,145,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,090.00, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.56. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $385,936.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,552.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,368,000 after acquiring an additional 20,489 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 321,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,476,000 after acquiring an additional 122,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 33,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is a technical professional services company. The Company provides a range of technical, professional and construction services to industrial, commercial and governmental clients. The Company’s services include Project Services; Process, Scientific, and Systems Consulting Services; Construction Services, and Operations and Maintenance Services.

