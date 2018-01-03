$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.83. Park-Ohio posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $352.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.17 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.16%.

PKOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, FBR & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Park-Ohio in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Park-Ohio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other Park-Ohio news, COO Matthew V. Crawford sold 4,122 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $182,934.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 997,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,266,076.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 3,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $139,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,023.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,715 shares of company stock worth $1,008,612. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,767,000 after acquiring an additional 45,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,983 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 173,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 51,782 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 172,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 159,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ PKOH) traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.90. 18,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,600. The stock has a market cap of $575.78, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 3.47. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $34.25 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. is a diversified international company providing supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment used on their production lines and manufactured components used to assemble its products. The Company operates in three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components and Engineered Products.

