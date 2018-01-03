-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Glu Mobile posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Glu Mobile.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 million. Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 35.19% and a negative net margin of 29.74%. Glu Mobile’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLUU. ValuEngine upgraded Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush set a $5.00 price objective on Glu Mobile and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (up previously from $3.30) on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Glu Mobile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.97.

Shares of Glu Mobile (GLUU) traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,116,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.72. Glu Mobile has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Hany Nada sold 766,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $3,456,716.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric R. Ludwig sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $587,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,096,422 shares of company stock worth $4,680,591 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth $592,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 26,535 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 43,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.54% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes and markets a portfolio of mobile games. The Company develops and publishes a portfolio of mobile games designed to appeal to a cross section of the users of smartphones and tablet devices. Its portfolio of mobile games is spread across various genres, including Fashion and Celebrity, Food, Sports and Action, Social Networking and Home.

