Zacks Investment Research Lowers MasTec (MTZ) to Hold

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Backed by significant large project wins, MasTec expects year-end backlog at record levels, above $6 billion. Significant expansion related to both 5G and fiber deployment will benefit its wireless abd wireline businesses in the Communications segment. In the Power Generation segment, bidding activity will boost revenues while operational improvements carried out in the past will drive margins. The Electrical Transmission business is set for an improved 2018 and going through a transformational phase currently. A strong pipeline business will drive the Oil & Gas segment. MasTec outperformed the industry year to date. However, the company’s performance in Canada continues to be weak mainly due to lower commodity prices, the general oil and gas environment in Canada, along with delay of large transmission projects. Also, in the Communications segment, the company continues to suffer a decline in home fulfillment services”

MTZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup set a $54.00 price target on MasTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.50 price target on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MasTec from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ ) traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,770. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4,051.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. MasTec has a 52-week low of $34.33 and a 52-week high of $51.20.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that MasTec will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 25,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $1,254,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at about $19,803,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at about $429,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 15.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,046,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,374,000 after acquiring an additional 404,076 shares during the last quarter. 1060 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 73.0% in the third quarter. 1060 Capital LLC now owns 940,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,629,000 after acquiring an additional 396,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 112.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 690,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,053,000 after acquiring an additional 365,400 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc is an infrastructure construction company. The Company operates primarily across North America through a range of industries. The Company operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other. Its primary activities include the engineering, building, installation, maintenance and upgrade of communications, energy and utility infrastructure, such as wireless, wireline/fiber, satellite communications and customer fulfillment activities; petroleum and natural gas pipeline infrastructure; electrical utility transmission and distribution; conventional and renewable power generation, and industrial infrastructure.

