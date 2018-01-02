Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ryder System, Inc. (R) to Post $1.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will announce earnings per share of $1.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28. Ryder System posted earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ryder System.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Ryder System had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

R has been the subject of several research reports. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Ryder System (R) traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.17. The company had a trading volume of 232,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4,570.00, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.77.

Ryder System announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase 1,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.60%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 17,755 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total value of $1,463,722.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis C. Cooke sold 32,328 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,438.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,174,795. 1.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 41.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,010,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,138 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ryder System by 3.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,788,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,198,000 after acquiring an additional 53,772 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in Ryder System by 13.6% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,211,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,237,000 after acquiring an additional 145,219 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Ryder System by 22.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,073,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,182,000 after acquiring an additional 198,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Ryder System by 13.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 844,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,809,000 after acquiring an additional 102,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ryder System, Inc. (R) to Post $1.35 Earnings Per Share” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-ryder-system-inc-r-to-post-1-35-earnings-per-share.html.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc is engaged in offering transportation and supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), which provides leasing, commercial rental, contract maintenance, and contract-related maintenance of trucks, tractors and trailers to customers principally in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom; Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), which provides vehicles and drivers as part of a dedicated transportation solution in the United States, and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), which provides supply chain solutions, including distribution and transportation services in North America and Asia.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryder System (R)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.