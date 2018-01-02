Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (HOS) to Announce -$0.73 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) will announce ($0.73) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hornbeck Offshore Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the lowest is ($0.75). Hornbeck Offshore Services reported earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Hornbeck Offshore Services will report full-year earnings of ($2.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($2.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hornbeck Offshore Services.

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.22. Hornbeck Offshore Services had a negative return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 48.34%. The company had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE HOS) traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 259,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,796. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $116.71, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.29. Hornbeck Offshore Services has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $8.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 374.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 207,212 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services in the 2nd quarter worth $568,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 54,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 62,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services in the 2nd quarter worth $991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Hornbeck Offshore Services

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc provides marine transportation, subsea installation and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction and the United States military customers. The Company focuses on providing marine solutions for the deepwater and ultradeepwater energy industry in domestic and select foreign locations.

