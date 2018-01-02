Zacks: Analysts Expect L Brands Inc (LB) to Post $2.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10. L Brands reported earnings per share of $2.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that L Brands will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 101.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LB. Robert W. Baird raised L Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on L Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays began coverage on L Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.92.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,615,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,800. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.10. The stock has a market cap of $16,900.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81. L Brands has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $68.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. L Brands’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

L Brands announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director David T. Kollat bought 9,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.34 per share, for a total transaction of $498,869.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,918.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in L Brands by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in L Brands by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 885,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,719,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in L Brands by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 81,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in L Brands by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 532,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,137,000 after purchasing an additional 357,797 shares during the period. Finally, Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in L Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,689,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates specialty retail business. The Company is focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance categories. Its segments include Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. It sells its merchandise through company-owned specialty retail stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Greater China, which are mall-based; through Websites, and through international franchise, license and wholesale partners.

