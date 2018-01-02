Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CVS Health Corp (CVS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.55 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) will post $47.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.84 billion and the highest is $48.26 billion. CVS Health reported sales of $45.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year sales of $47.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $183.22 billion to $184.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $192.07 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $186.68 billion to $200.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CVS Health.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $46.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird set a $77.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group set a $86.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.35.

Shares of CVS Health (NYSE CVS) opened at $72.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $66.45 and a 52-week high of $84.72. The company has a market capitalization of $73,441.92, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.32%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 29,445 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,208,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,150,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,425,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446,930 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,757,530 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714,235 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,459,237 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $519,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,888 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,977,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $648,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,949,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $317,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,168 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/zacks-analysts-anticipate-cvs-health-corp-cvs-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-47-55-billion.html.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVS Health (CVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.