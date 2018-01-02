Yext (YEXT) and Its Rivals Critical Review

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Internet Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Yext to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Yext alerts:

This table compares Yext and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yext $124.26 million -$43.15 million -12.80 Yext Competitors $943.06 million $113.10 million 447.92

Yext’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Yext. Yext is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.6% of Yext shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of shares of all “Internet Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of shares of all “Internet Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Yext and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yext 0 2 3 0 2.60 Yext Competitors 418 1609 2548 83 2.49

Yext presently has a consensus price target of $16.20, indicating a potential upside of 34.66%. As a group, “Internet Services” companies have a potential downside of 4.18%. Given Yext’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Yext is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Yext and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yext -40.63% -157.17% -38.67% Yext Competitors 1.66% 39.05% 7.82%

Summary

Yext rivals beat Yext on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Yext

Yext Inc. is a knowledge engine provider. Yext puts business on the map. The Yext Knowledge Engine enables companies to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and sync it to over 100 services in the PowerListings Network, including Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp. Yext Listings, Pages and Reviews help businesses around the globe and facilitate face-to-face digital interactions. Yext Knowledge Engine enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and makes it available through the PowerListings Network of over 100 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks in a complete, up to date and accurate manner.

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.