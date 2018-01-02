Yangarra Resources (YGR) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.16

Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.16 and last traded at C$4.97, with a volume of 70654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.89.

Separately, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $403.89, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. It has oil and gas interests in various sections of land located in Central Alberta and Medicine Hat. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

