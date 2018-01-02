Xilinx (XLNX) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.20

News headlines about Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Xilinx earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the programmable devices maker an impact score of 46.1197749219021 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ XLNX) traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,579,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,000. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $75.14. The company has a market cap of $17,030.00, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.99 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. research analysts predict that Xilinx will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.07%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XLNX. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xilinx from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Xilinx from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.68.

In other Xilinx news, CEO Moshe Gavrielov sold 6,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total value of $459,000.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,554.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,727 shares of company stock valued at $4,805,063. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc (Xilinx) is engaged in designing and developing programmable devices and associated technologies. The Company’s programmable devices and associated technologies include integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), including programmable System on Chips (SoCs) and three-dimensional ICs (3D ICs); software design tools to program the PLDs; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards, and intellectual property (IP), which consists of Xilinx, and various third-party verification and IP cores.

