Whitestone REIT (WSR) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Whitestone REIT earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.7406913370627 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Whitestone REIT (WSR) opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $554.59, a P/E ratio of 84.76 and a beta of 1.02. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $15.15.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.78 million. Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 670.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT is a real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in owning and operating commercial properties in culturally diverse markets in various metropolitan areas. The Company’s acquisition targets are located in densely populated, culturally diverse neighborhoods, primarily in and around Austin, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Phoenix and San Antonio.

