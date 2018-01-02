Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (ERH) traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.20. The company had a trading volume of 15,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,176. Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $13.59.

Get Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (ERH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/wells-fargo-utilities-and-high-incm-fund-erh-declares-monthly-dividend-of-0-08.html.

Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund (the Fund), formerly Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund, is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current income and moderate capital growth, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income.

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.