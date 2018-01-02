Weibo (WB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,486,472 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 1,985,457 shares.The stock last traded at $113.17 and had previously closed at $103.46.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Weibo in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Weibo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weibo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.39.

The firm has a market cap of $24,740.00, a PE ratio of 96.73 and a beta of 2.52.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Weibo had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $320.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Weibo Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 9,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Risk Paradigm Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation is a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company provides ways for people and organizations to publicly express themselves in real time, interact with others on a global platform and stay connected with the world. It operates in two segments: advertising and marketing services and other services.

