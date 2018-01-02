WEC Energy Group (WEC) Earning Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) have trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. WEC Energy Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.6767950172169 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,334,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,700. The stock has a market cap of $20,760.00, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $56.05 and a 1-year high of $70.09.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5525 per share. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 52,722 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $3,658,906.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott J. Lauber sold 1,240 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $86,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc was a diversified holding company with natural gas and electric utility operations, an approximately 60% equity ownership interest in American Transmission Company LLC, and non-utility electric operations through its We Power business, as of December 31, 2016. Its segments include Wisconsin; Illinois; Other States; Electric Transmission; We Power, and Corporate and Other.

