Waterstone Financial (WSBF) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Waterstone Financial earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the savings and loans company an impact score of 47.1216672862574 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Waterstone Financial (WSBF) traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.05. 117,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,175. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Waterstone Financial has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.79, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.08.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $46.09 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

WSBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

In related news, insider Rebecca M. Arndt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $118,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Waterstone Financial (WSBF) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/waterstone-financial-wsbf-earning-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-study-shows.html.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc is the holding company of WaterStone Bank SSB (WaterStone Bank). WaterStone Bank is a community bank. The Company operates in two segments: community banking and mortgage banking. The community banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services. Its consumer products include loan products, deposit products, and personal investment services.

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.