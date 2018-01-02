Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Cut to Sell at Stifel Nicolaus

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks set a $33.00 price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $31.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,274. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $29.90 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The firm has a market cap of $2,441.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.73, a P/E/G ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 27.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 90.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 419,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,743,000 after acquiring an additional 199,684 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 14.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,810,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,756,000 after buying an additional 227,133 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,065,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,989,000 after buying an additional 39,160 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 14.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust. The Company’s business consists of the ownership and operation of real property in the greater Washington metro region. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of office buildings, multifamily buildings and retail centers.

