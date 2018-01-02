Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Viper Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viper Energy Partners.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.88 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 60.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VNOM shares. Barclays set a $20.00 price target on Viper Energy Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.33. The company had a trading volume of 285,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,710. The company has a current ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2,656.87, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. CI Global Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 4,098,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,352 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,773 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,619,000. Gen IV Investment Opportunities LLC grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 390.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gen IV Investment Opportunities LLC now owns 595,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,099,000 after acquiring an additional 474,100 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,127,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,654,000 after acquiring an additional 457,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/viper-energy-partners-lp-vnom-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-0-28-per-share.html.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP is engaged in owning, acquiring and exploiting oil and natural gas properties in North America. The Company’s assets are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, the Permian Basin consisted of approximately 85,000 square miles. As of December 31, 2016, its assets consisted of mineral interests underlying 107,568 gross acres in the Permian Basin.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viper Energy Partners (VNOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.