Viacom (VIAB) Lowered to Market Perform at Barrington Research

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Viacom in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Macquarie lowered shares of Viacom from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Viacom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viacom in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Viacom in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.81.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) remained flat at $$30.81 during trading on Tuesday. 2,299,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,108,689. Viacom has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $46.72. The stock has a market cap of $12,393.54, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.09). Viacom had a return on equity of 47.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Viacom will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Viacom in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Viacom by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viacom by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Viacom by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Viacom in the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc offers global media brands that create television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences and other entertainment content. As of September 30, 2016, the Company offered its services for audiences in more than 180 countries.

