Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Stake Lifted by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 6.0% of Excalibur Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 655,954 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,044,880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 119,409 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 290,754 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,389,000 after purchasing an additional 53,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 61,747 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) opened at $52.93 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.80 and a 52 week high of $54.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $215,924.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $31.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 58.66% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 60.51%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Instinet raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nomura upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a $52.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.99.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $28,920.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,983.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

