Veeco Instruments (VECO) Given News Impact Rating of 0.10

Media headlines about Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Veeco Instruments earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.4056086311336 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $717.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $131.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

VECO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp downgraded Veeco Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

In other Veeco Instruments news, President William John Miller bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $206,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Peeler bought 36,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $499,922.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 63,700 shares of company stock worth $877,472 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. The Company’s geographical segments include the United States; China; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Rest of World (ROW). The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage.

