Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RCKY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.
Shares of Rocky Brands (RCKY) opened at $18.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Rocky Brands has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $20.15.
WARNING: “ValuEngine Upgrades Rocky Brands (RCKY) to Buy” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/valuengine-upgrades-rocky-brands-rcky-to-buy.html.
About Rocky Brands
Rocky Brands, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of brand names, including Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Creative Recreation and the licensed brand Michelin. The Company operates its business through three segments: wholesale, retail and military.
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.