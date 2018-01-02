ValuEngine Upgrades Oshkosh (OSK) to “Buy”

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.85.

Shares of Oshkosh (OSK) opened at $90.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $61.74 and a 1 year high of $94.16. The firm has a market cap of $6,782.56, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.84.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Oshkosh news, insider Wilson R. Jones sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $3,405,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,859 shares in the company, valued at $13,610,395.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $628,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,624.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,153 shares of company stock valued at $9,953,433. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth $208,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter worth $264,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of access equipment, specialty vehicles and truck bodies for the primary markets of defense, concrete placement, refuse hauling, access equipment, and fire and emergency. The company’s brands include Oshkosh, JLG, Pierce, McNeilus, IMT, Frontline, Jerr-Dan, CON-E-CO and London.

