ValuEngine Upgrades Lear (LEA) to “Strong-Buy”

Lear (NYSE:LEA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

LEA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a $171.00 target price on Lear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on Lear in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Lear in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.38.

Lear (LEA) traded down $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lear has a twelve month low of $131.82 and a twelve month high of $181.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11,935.28, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.16. Lear had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Lear will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.74, for a total transaction of $202,090.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,538.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mel Stephens sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $142,484.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lear by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,409,081 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $910,602,000 after acquiring an additional 158,042 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Lear by 1.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,499,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $355,153,000 after acquiring an additional 46,353 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in Lear by 1.6% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,654,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,012,000 after acquiring an additional 25,444 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Lear by 138.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,169,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,411,000 after acquiring an additional 679,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lear by 2.5% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 976,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,763,000 after acquiring an additional 23,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation (Lear) is a supplier to the global automotive industry. The Company is engaged in supplying seating, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components and software, to automotive manufacturers. The Company’s segments include Seating and E-Systems.

