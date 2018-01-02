ValuEngine Upgrades Lear (LEA) to “Strong-Buy”

Lear (NYSE:LEA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.
LEA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a $171.00 target price on Lear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on Lear in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Lear in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.38.
Lear (LEA) traded down $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lear has a twelve month low of $131.82 and a twelve month high of $181.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11,935.28, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44.
In other news, EVP Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.74, for a total transaction of $202,090.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,538.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mel Stephens sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $142,484.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lear by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,409,081 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $910,602,000 after acquiring an additional 158,042 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Lear by 1.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,499,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $355,153,000 after acquiring an additional 46,353 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in Lear by 1.6% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,654,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,012,000 after acquiring an additional 25,444 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Lear by 138.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,169,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,411,000 after acquiring an additional 679,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lear by 2.5% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 976,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,763,000 after acquiring an additional 23,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.
About Lear
Lear Corporation (Lear) is a supplier to the global automotive industry. The Company is engaged in supplying seating, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components and software, to automotive manufacturers. The Company’s segments include Seating and E-Systems.
