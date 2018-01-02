ValuEngine Upgrades Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) to Strong-Buy

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

KLIC has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ KLIC) traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.33. The company had a trading volume of 327,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,730.00, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.76. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $28.71.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $215.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.20 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.85%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11,247.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 43.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth about $292,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “ValuEngine Upgrades Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) to Strong-Buy” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/02/valuengine-upgrades-kulicke-and-soffa-industries-klic-to-strong-buy.html.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures and sells capital equipment and expendable tools, as well as services, maintains, repairs and upgrades equipment, all used to assemble semiconductor devices. The Company supplies a range of bonding equipment. The Company operates through two segments: Equipment and Expendable Tools.

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.